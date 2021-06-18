UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Of Mexican Journalist Javier Valdez's Killers Jailed For 32 Years

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 09:10 AM

One of Mexican journalist Javier Valdez's killers jailed for 32 years

Culiacán, Mexico, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :A Mexican judge on Thursday sentenced one of the murderers of acclaimed journalist and AFP contributor Javier Valdez to 32 years and three months in prison for the killing, which sparked international condemnation.

The 50-year-old was a prominent chronicler of Mexico's deadly drug wars and known for writing articles critical of powerful gangs such as notorious kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman's Sinaloa cartel.

A judge handed down the sentence against Juan Francisco Picos Berrueta for his role as co-perpetrator and organizer of the May 2017 murder in the northern state of Sinaloa, the prosecutor's office said.

Valdez's widow Griselda Triana welcomed the ruling, but noted that the alleged mastermind of the killing has yet to be prosecuted for it.

"This is an important sentence because it sets a precedent," she told AFP.

"The murder was clearly due to his work as a journalist and now everyone will know that there are heavy punishments for people who violate freedom of expression," she added.

Picos Berrueta, known as "El Quillo," was convicted last week and faced up to 50 years in prison after he refused to plead guilty in exchange for a shorter term.

Last year, one of his relatives, Heriberto Picos Barraza, was sentenced to 14 years and eight months in prison after confessing to involvement in the Valdez murder.

He had served as a driver for Picos Berrueta and another suspect, Luis Ildefonso Sanchez, who was killed before he could be arrested.

In that trial, it was revealed that the trio had links to the kingpin Guzman, who is serving life behind bars in the United States.

The prosecution alleged the assassination was ordered by Damaso Lopez Serrano, the son of a former top "El Chapo" lieutenant, who was said to have been furious at having been criticized in an article.

Lopez Serrano, who is imprisoned in the United States for drug trafficking, has denied involvement.

Valdez, who was shot in Culiacan, the capital of Sinaloa, was an AFP contributor for a decade, a correspondent for the daily La Jornada and a co-founder of the Riodoce weekly newspaper.

One of his final pieces was about internal struggles within the Sinaloa cartel following Guzman's capture in January 2016, before the drug lord was extradited to the US.

Thursday's sentencing came just hours after gunmen killed another journalist -- Gustavo Sanchez, in Mexico's southern state of Oaxaca. It was the second such confirmed murder this year.

The body of another journalist, Enrique Garcia, was found the same day in the central State of Mexico, although media watchdog Reporters Without Borders said it was not immediately clear if he was killed because of his work.

The group regularly ranks Mexico alongside war-torn Syria and Afghanistan as the world's most dangerous countries for news media workers.

More than 100 reporters have been murdered since 2000 in Mexico, where investigating political corruption or powerful drug cartels can have deadly repercussions.

Only a fraction of those crimes have resulted in convictions.

Valdez, who was gunned down in broad daylight outside his newspaper's offices, was a winner of the prestigious International Press Freedom Award.

The Breach-Valdez prize for journalism and human rights is awarded in honor of him and fellow journalist Miroslava Breach, who was also murdered in 2017.

It is sponsored by AFP and the United Nations, along with several other organizations.

Related Topics

Murder Afghanistan Corruption World United Nations Syria Exchange Condemnation Driver Picos Valdez Culiacan Oaxaca Same United States Mexico January May 2017 2016 Media Top

Recent Stories

UAE takes part in International Conference to supp ..

10 hours ago

UAE condemns Houthisâ€™ attempt to target Khamis M ..

10 hours ago

Qureshi meets Iraqi FM; stresses liberalizing visa ..

9 hours ago

Opposition habitual to use unparliamentary languag ..

9 hours ago

Lavrov, Belarusian Foreign Minister to Discuss Sap ..

9 hours ago

Shehryar Khan Afridi to avoid disgracing parliamen ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.