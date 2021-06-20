UrduPoint.com
Ongoing Pre-monsoon Rains To Benefit Rice, Cotton Crops

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 20th June 2021 | 12:50 PM

Ongoing pre-monsoon rains to benefit Rice, Cotton crops

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2021 ) :The ongoing pre-monsoon rains would bear a positive impact on crops including Rice and Cotton crops that would result in enhanced yield of the cash crops.

Talking to APP, spokesman MET office Dr Zaheer Babar Sunday said during the ongoing season, rice and cotton crops have almost reached to its ripeness and to achieve maximum yield it needs abundant amount of water.

Babar also underscored that there would be a negative impact on crop being raised under fruit orchards and also the seasonal vegetables. He told that the fruits and seasonal vegetables did not need rain water however rice crops produced in the Northern region of the country along with the cotton crops grown in the southern side were water intensive crops.

He further informed that the onset of monsoon season would be expected from July and there would be heavy falls forecast in most regions of the country.

He said after hailstorm in many parts of the country including the Federal capital,Kashmir,Gilgit-Baltistan,central Punjab the extreme heatwave impact had dropped that earlier surpassed below 40 degrees centigrade temperature.

