UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Osaka 'not Sure' Tokyo Olympics Should Go Ahead

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 09:00 AM

Osaka 'not sure' Tokyo Olympics should go ahead

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2021 ) :Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka has said she is "not really sure" the delayed Tokyo Olympics should go ahead as the city battles a surge of coronavirus cases less than three months before the start of the Games.

A virus state of emergency in the Japanese capital and other parts of the country was extended last week as organisers weigh up whether to press ahead in the face of mounting pressure to cancel the global spectacle.

When asked if it was correct to host the Games in the middle of a global pandemic, the 23-year-old reigning US and Australian women's champion told the BBC "to be honest, I'm not really sure" if they should be held as planned from July 23.

"I'm an athlete, and of course my immediate thought is that I want to play in the Olympics," the four-time Grand Slam winner said at the Rome WTA tournament.

"But as a human, I would say we're in a pandemic, and if people aren't healthy, and if they're not feeling safe, then it's definitely a really big cause for concern." More than 10,000 athletes from 200 countries and regions are set to travel to Tokyo for the Games, with a decision expected in June on how many domestic fans, if any at all, can attend.

"I've never played an Olympic event, so it's not like I would have anything to compare it to," Osaka said of the possibility of no spectators.

Despite a smaller death toll than many countries, Japan's vaccine rollout is moving slowly and some areas have seen record cases as more infectious variants drive fresh waves of contagion.

More than 300,000 people have signed a online petition launched last week titled "Cancel the Tokyo Olympics to protect our lives" in a bid to sway the government and Olympic officials.

Related Topics

Tennis Rome Osaka Tokyo Japan June July Women Olympics Event All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai&#039;s prayer halls to open 15 minutes befor ..

48 minutes ago

Sindh Govt issues fresh SOPs for offering Eid-ul- ..

12 minutes ago

GCU Press begins publishing research journals

12 minutes ago

Ukraine's Opposition Platform to Stay Active in Po ..

12 minutes ago

KP Politicians to celebrate Eid with simplicity

12 minutes ago

President summons National Assembly session on May ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.