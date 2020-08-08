London, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2020 ) :Five-time champion Ronnie O'Sullivan and China's 2016 world finalist Ding Junhui will enter the final session of their second round world championships clash tied at 8-8 after honours were shared on Saturday.

The pair began the second session at 4-4 but Ding opened up a 7-5 frames lead in the best of 25 clash including two century breaks.

O'Sullivan -- who has not reached the last four at the championships since losing to Mark Selby in the 2014 final -- came back strongly.

He went 8-7 up by winning three frames in just over half-an-hour only for Ding to level the session and the match with the final frame.

Whoever comes out on top in Sunday's session plays three-time world champion Mark Williams in the last eight.