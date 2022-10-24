UrduPoint.com

Over 1,000 Artisans To Participate In 22nd EAC Trade Fair

Sumaira FH Published October 24, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Over 1,000 artisans to participate in 22nd EAC trade fair

DAR ES SALAAM, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :More than 1,000 artisans are set to participate in the 22nd edition of the East African Community (EAC) Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Trade Fair in the Ugandan capital of Kampala in December, the EAC said in a statement.

The statement issued late Thursday by the EAC headquarters in Tanzania's northern region of Arusha said the trade fair, which will be held under the theme "Buy East African to Build East Africa for Resilience and Sustainable Development," will run from Dec. 8-18 at the Kololo Independence Grounds in Kampala.

According to the statement, the main objective of the trade fair is to contribute toward the realization of the region's development goals and aspirations by lending support to this budding sector of the economy, which needs public patronage and government support in order to be sustainable.

The trade fair will create a considerable impact on the image of the sector, which is today seen as the panacea to the daunting question of unemployment and poverty alleviation in the region, said the statement.

The statement said the first EAC MSMEs Trade Fair was held in Arusha in 1999 during the historic event of the signing of the Treaty for the Establishment of the EAC.

Subsequent to the success of the Arusha trade fair, the EAC heads of state directed that the trade fair be held annually on a rotational basis among the EAC members so as to enhance and revamp the socioeconomic integration of the people of East Africa, said the statement.

The EAC members are Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda.

Related Topics

Africa Buy Arusha Kampala Independence Burundi Tanzania Rwanda Sudan Democratic Republic Of The Congo Kenya Uganda December Event From Government

Recent Stories

Imran Khan gets interim bail in another case

Imran Khan gets interim bail in another case

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan reaffirms full support to Saudi Arabia's ..

Pakistan reaffirms full support to Saudi Arabia's sovereignty, territorial integ ..

44 minutes ago
 Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif bac ..

Process starts to bring body of Arshad Sharif back home from Kenya: Marriyum Au ..

3 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimba ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 18 South Africa Vs. Zimbabwe

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh defeat Netherla ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh defeat Netherlands

4 hours ago
 Anchorperson Arshad Sharif shot dead in 'mistaken ..

Anchorperson Arshad Sharif shot dead in 'mistaken identity case' in Kenya

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.