UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Over 150 Killed In Ethiopia Protests: Officials

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 12:00 AM

Over 150 killed in Ethiopia protests: officials

Addis Ababa, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :At least 166 people have died during violent demonstrations that roiled Ethiopia in the days following the murder of popular singer Hachalu Hundessa, police said Saturday.

Pop star Hachalu, a member of the Oromo ethnic group, Ethiopia's largest, was shot dead by unknown attackers in Addis Ababa on Monday night, fuelling ethnic tensions threatening the country's democratic transition.

"In the aftermath of Hachalu's death, 145 civilians and 11 security forces have lost their lives in the unrest in the region," said Girma Gelam, deputy police commissioner of Oromia region, in a statement on the state-affiliated Fana Broadcasting Corporate.

Another 10 are known to have died in the capital Addis Ababa.

Girma said that a further 167 had "sustained serious injuries" and that 1,084 people had been arrested.

Officials have attributed the deaths to a combination of lethal force by security officers and inter-ethnic violence.

Girma added that the violent unrest had now "completely stopped".

Hachalu's music gave voice to Oromos' widespread sense of economic and political marginalisation during years of anti-government protests that swept Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to power in 2018.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Prime Minister Police Music Died Addis Ababa Ethiopia 2018

Recent Stories

Minorities enjoying equal rights : Minister

5 minutes ago

Child pornographer convict approaches Supreme Cour ..

5 minutes ago

Significant drop in Corona cases observed in feder ..

5 minutes ago

US Activities in Georgia's Lugar Labs Breach Both ..

5 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed tours model farms in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago

High Commissioner apprises key stakeholders of bus ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.