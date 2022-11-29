UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Adds 22 New COVID-19 Cases

November 29, 2022

Pakistan adds 22 new COVID-19 cases

ISLAMABAD, Nov. 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Pakistan added 22 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the country's ministry of health said on Tuesday.

The overall tally of infected people climbed to 1,575,147 across the country after adding the fresh cases, according to the data released by the ministry.

A total of 30,631 people died of COVID-19 in Pakistan, with one more death confirmed over the last 24 hours, according to the ministry's statistics.

On Monday, 3,248 tests were conducted throughout Pakistan whereas the positivity rate stood at 0.68 percent.

Currently there are 32 patients who are in critical condition in the country.

