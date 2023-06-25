Pakistani delegation visits Hunnan for exchanges

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :A delegation of Pakistani business representatives visited Hunan, China for exchanges and connections with government institutions, business associations and relevant enterprises.

The visit was organized and coordinated by the International Environmental Special Fund of China Biodiversity Conservation and Green Development Foundation (CBCGDF), China Economic Net (CEN) reported.

The Pakistani business delegation, consisting of eight members, was led by Senator and General Abdul Qayyum, along with Sheikh Ejaz Asghar, Vice Chairman of the Pakistan-China Business Forum, Khalid Mahmood, CEO of Pakistan Green Energy Company, and Ms. Wang Lihua, General Manager of Pakistan Woda Limited.

The business areas for connections covered new energy, automobiles, steel, household appliances, building materials, electronic products, food processing, and agricultural products.

On June 18, the delegation held forums with more than 60 Hunan enterprises. Representatives from the Hunan Provincial Department of Commerce introduced the overall situation of Hunan's industries and the current status of trade with Pakistan.

They highlighted the prospects and opportunities that Hunan's industrial capabilities, particularly in engineering machinery, new energy, IT technology, and e-commerce, can bring to the upgrading and competitiveness of Pakistan's industries.

The representatives of the Pakistani business delegation stated that Pakistan has a population of over 200 million and is currently at the initial stage of rapid development with a relatively low overall economic level. Due to the longstanding friendly relations, the government attaches great importance to trade connections and cooperation with China.

They view China as a role model for development and expressed the urgent need for Chinese technology and products in the fields of communications, building materials, aviation, new energy, transportation, food processing, electronic products, agriculture, and household appliances.

Following the introduction, representatives from Hunan enterprises engaged in information exchange and preliminary connections with the Pakistani business delegation.

During the visit, the delegation split into two teams. One team visited CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive Co., Ltd., while the other visited Lianyuan Iron and Steel Group. At CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive, the delegation toured the manufacturing center and held discussions with the leaders of Zhuzhou CRRC Times Electric, Times New Material, and International Marketing Center.

General Abdul Qayyum highly praised the leading technologies of CRRC Zhuzhou Locomotive in locomotive manufacturing, rail transit, and new energy fields. He considered these technologies as urgently needed by Pakistan and expressed willingness to help CRRC open up the Pakistani market. At Lianyuan Iron and Steel Group, Vice Chairman Sheikh Ejaz Asghar obtained detailed information about Lianyuan's main products, visited the production line, and acknowledged the excellent quality of Lianyuan's products.

He mentioned that there are several products that Pakistani manufacturers are currently seeking, expressing their intention for procurement.

In the afternoon of June 19, during a visit to the Overseas Chinese Chamber of Commerce in Zhuzhou, General Abdul Qayyum reviewed the more than 30 years of interaction with China and expressed strong agreement with China's proposed strategy of building the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Pakistan occupies a unique geographical location, and the establishment of the CPEC can greatly shorten our trade distance between China and Europe, as well as other countries along the Belt and Road, while further ensuring economic security. I sincerely welcomed enterprises from Zhuzhou to develop in Pakistan and assist Pakistan in achieving technological and product upgrades in industry and agriculture, he noted.

Dr. He Ping, Director of the International Environmental Special Fund of CBCGDF, emphasized the need for further strengthening exchanges and cooperation with countries along the Belt and Road. He hoped that through the visit of the Pakistani business delegation to Hunan, bilateral connections can be established and strengthened, as well as further promoting the entry of outstanding Hunan enterprises and products into the Belt and Road market.