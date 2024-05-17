Russian Northeast Offensive Pushes On As Putin Blames Kyiv
Muhammad Irfan Published May 17, 2024 | 06:50 PM
Russian forces were pressing ahead Friday with their offensive in north-east Ukraine as Russian President Vladimir Putin said there were no current plans to occupy Kharkiv city, the regional capital
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Russian forces were pressing ahead Friday with their offensive in north-east Ukraine as Russian President Vladimir Putin said there were no current plans to occupy Kharkiv city, the regional capital.
On a trip to China, Putin said the latest assault was direct retaliation for Ukrainian shelling of Russia's border regions and that Moscow was trying to create a "security zone".
"This is their fault because they have shelled and continue to shell residential neighbourhoods in border areas," Putin told reporters, adding there was no intention at this stage to take Kharkiv, Ukraine's second city about 30 kilometres (18 miles) from the border where more than a million people still live.
Moscow launched the surprise offensive into Ukraine's north east on May 10, sending thousands of troops across the border and unleashing artillery fire on several settlements.
Both countries said Friday that Russian troops were continuing to advance, as Ukraine warned more heavy fighting lay ahead.
In a daily briefing, Russia's defence ministry said its army had "liberated 12 settlements in the Kharkiv region over the last week... and continues to advance deep into enemy defences."
Russian forces took control of 278 square kilometres (107 square miles) -- their biggest gains in a year-and-a-half -- between May 9 and 15, AFP has calculated using data from the Institute for the Study of War (ISW).
Most of that has been in the northeastern region, though its troops have also advanced in the south.
Recent Stories
JWG formed to streamline process to enforce ITGO No 1 of 2024
CM Secretariat issues circular clarifying authorized staff
State Bank of Pakistan injects Rs 809.7 billion into market
DC Kohat crackdown on unsanitary conditions, encroachments
Attempts underway to repeat 1987-like situation in IIOJK: Mehbooba Mufti
Police detain golf world No.1 Scheffler outside PGA course
RMC retains overall trophy by securing 90 points in 2nd RMI Sports Gala
KP govt begins wheat procurement from Punjab farmers
Short-term inflation eases further by 1.06 percent
Naseem emphasizes for disposal of hospitals' waste
UoP NCEG dept to organize Earth Science Pakistan conference at Bara Gali
E-stamping system collects Rs400bln revenue in Punjab, Sindh, KP
More Stories From World
-
Slovak PM has new surgery, condition 'still very serious'1 hour ago
-
First aid enters Gaza via US-built pier1 hour ago
-
Golf world no. 1 Scheffler detained outside PGA course: US media2 hours ago
-
Israel strikes on Lebanon kill Hezbollah fighter, two children: group, official media2 hours ago
-
UN denounces 'intimidation & harassment' of lawyers in Tunisia2 hours ago
-
UN denounces 'intimidation and harassment' of lawyers in Tunisia2 hours ago
-
Aid groups warn of mounting challenges to Gaza operations2 hours ago
-
Toshiba to cut up to 4,000 jobs in Japan3 hours ago
-
Energy transition risks critical mineral shortage: IEA3 hours ago
-
Russia attacked Kharkiv region to stop shelling: Putin7 minutes ago
-
China to cut individual housing provident fund loan rates by 0.25 percentage points7 minutes ago
-
Three footballers in Australia's top tier charged in betting scandal3 hours ago