CM Secretariat issues circular clarifying authorized staff

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) The Chief Minister's Secretariat Friday had issued a circular regarding the personal staff of the CM for the information of the public and government officials.

According to the circular, Aun Haider Gondal is the Principal Staff Officer-1, Arifullah is the Principal Staff Officer-2, Najam ul Hassan is the Chief Security Officer, and Naseer Ahmed is the Principal Staff Officer (Coordination).

The circular stated that apart from the above-mentioned officers, no one else is authorized to contact government officials on behalf of the CM. Only these officers are authorized to make phone calls on behalf of the CM. The purpose of the circular is to prevent unauthorized activities and fraud.