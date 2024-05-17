DC Kohat crackdown on unsanitary conditions, encroachments

Deputy Commissioner Azmatullah Wazir on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to tackle the district's sanitation issues in Kohat

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Azmatullah Wazir on Friday chaired a high-level meeting to tackle the district's sanitation issues in Kohat.

According to DC Office, Azmatullah Wazir issued directives to WSSC Kohat and TMA Kohat to maximize their resources and personnel to enhance sanitation in their respective areas.

He also instructed department representatives to submit a detailed report, complete with maps, to identify and eliminate illegal encroachments.

The meeting addressed pressing issues like illegal parking, obstacle clearance and citizen concerns in the market.

The meeting brought together top officials from the District Administration, Kohat Police, TMA, Secretary RTA, WSSC Kohat and other concerned departments to devise a comprehensive plan to improve sanitation and eliminate encroachments.