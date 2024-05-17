JWG formed to streamline process to enforce ITGO No 1 of 2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) The government on Friday formed a 16-member Joint Working Group (JWG) to enforce the Income Tax General Order (ITGO) No 1 of 2024 and to streamline the process of blockage of SIMs of non-filers in accordance with the law.

According to a notification issued by the Revenue Division, the JWG was formed after a recent meeting of Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb and representatives of the telecom operators to enforce the ITGO No 1 of 2024 and to streamline the process.

The JWG is comprised of senior officials from the Federal board of Revenue, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority and representatives of telecom operators of the country, it added.

This JWG shall serve as a platform for collaboration and communication between the parties concerned to address any challenges and facilitate the smooth implementation of the ITGO No. 1 of 2024 to block the SIMs of non-filers listed in the Order.