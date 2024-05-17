RMC retains overall trophy by securing 90 points in 2nd RMI Sports Gala

Rehman Medical College retained the overall trophy for the second consecutive year in the 2nd edition of the Rehman Medical Institute (RMI) Inter-Colleges Sports Gala which concluded here at its premises on Friday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) Rehman Medical College retained the overall trophy for the second consecutive year in the 2nd edition of the Rehman Medical Institute (RMI) Inter-Colleges Sports Gala which concluded here at its premises on Friday.

There was great fun and joy as the athletes of Rehman Medical College, both boys and girls lifted their trophies and gold medals by chanting slogans during the colourful closing and prize distribution ceremony attended by 400 male and female athletes part of the five different colleges affiliated with Rehman Medical Institute (RMI).

The 10-day long Games were enthusiastically participated in games comprising Table Tennis (male & female), Badminton (male & female), Volleyball (male & female), basketball (male & female), Futsal (Male), and Cricket (male).

It was for the second consecutive years that Rehman Medical College retained the trophy after securing 90 points by winning Table Tennis (female singles and doubles), badminton (female singles title), badminton (male doubles titles), volleyball female team winner trophy, male volleyball winner trophy, basketball female winner trophy, basketball male winner trophy, and futsal, table tennis, volleyball male, runners-up titles.

Giving tough time to Rehman Medical College, Rehman College of Allied Sciences claimed the runners-up trophy by securing 60 points while Rehman College of Dentistry and Rehman College of Nursing took third and fourth position and 35 and 25 points respectively.

The colourful prize distribution and closing ceremony was largely attended by people from different walks of life with Director General Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) Captain (Retd) Khalid Mehmood graced the occasion as chief guest.

The 10-day long event saw enthusiastic participation in cricket, futsal, basketball, badminton, table tennis, and volleyball. Rehman Medical College (RMC) emerged as the overall champion with a total of 90 points, winning the finals in most events.

Rehman College of Allied Health Sciences secured second place with 60 points, while Rehman College of Dentistry claimed third. The other two teams, Rehman College of Dentistry (RCD) and Rehman College of Nursing (RCN), scored 35 and 25 points, respectively.

Distinguished attendees included CEO RMI Shafiq ur Rehman, COO Colonel (R) Muhammad Tariq Khan, Dean RMI Dr Bakhtiar Zahid, Dean Allied Health Sciences Dr Muhammad bin Afsar Jan, Principal RMC Dr Mukhtiar Zaman, Principal RCD Dr Ghulam Rasool, Principal RCRS Dr Muhammad Bilal, Principal RCN Dr.

Aurangzeb, and Principal RCAHS Muhammad Danish.

Medals and trophies were distributed among the winners and runners-up in a vibrant ceremony.RMC dominated the points table, winning the women’s finals in basketball, volleyball, table tennis singles and doubles, and badminton singles, as well as the men’s finals in basketball and badminton doubles. Rehman College of Allied Health Sciences secured second place by winning the men’s finals in cricket, futsal, and volleyball.

Capt Khalid Mahmood, Director General of Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), graced the occasion as the chief guest. He emphasized the importance of healthy activities for raising a healthy mind.

Capt Mahmood highlighted PDA’s commitment to providing youth with access to good sporting facilities. He praised the efforts of the Directorate of Sports RMI and congratulated them on organizing an outstanding tournament.

CEO RMI stressed the role of sports in healthy lifestyle and urged the audience to promote sports and adopt healthy lifestyles. He emphasized the need to encourage youth to move away from mobile phones and engage in physical activities. He proposed offering scholarships to attract talented athletes who could represent RMI.

He commended the efforts of the Directorate of Sports RMI and hoped that the annual sports gala would continue to grow and attract wider participation.

Results:

Table Tennis- (Female Single)

Uroon (RMC), Namra Noor (RCD)

Table Tennis (Female Doubles)

Urooj and Bakhtawar (RMC), Namra Noor and Anoosha Gul (RCD)

Table Tennis (Male Singles)

Hammas (RCD), Asad (RMC)

Table Tennis (Male Doubles)

Umar Bashir and Sheraz Khan (RCN)

Badminton (Female Singles)

Mushka Amjad (RMC), Eman Husna (RCD)

Badminton (Female Doubles)

Ayesha and Shumaila Ayaz (RCN), Arshi Salahuddin & Javeria (RCAHS)

Badminton (Male Singles)

Zohaib Khan (RCAHS), Haider Khan (RMC)

Badminton (Male Doubles)

Haider and Awais (RMC), Hassan and Shahaab (RCN)

Volleyball (Female)

Urooj and team (RMC), Mushkan and team (RCAHS)

Volleyball (Male)

Zeeshan Akbar and team (RCAHS), Hanzala and Team (RMC)

Basketball (Female)

Mushka Amjad and Team (RMC), Sana Malik and Team (RCAHS)

Basketball (Male)

Saleel and team (RMC), Zakirya and Team (RCD)

Futsal (Male)

Muhammad Afridi and Team (RCAHS), Behram and team (RMC)

Cricket (Male)

Shayan Amir and Team (RCAHS), Naveed Zafar and team (RCD).