Attempts Underway To Repeat 1987-like Situation In IIOJK: Mehbooba Mufti
Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2024 | 06:50 PM
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Friday had warned that attempts are underway to repeat the tumultuous 1987 situation in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, when massive rigging altered the territory’s trajectory, leading to bloodshed
According to Kashmir Media Service, addressing various rallies in north Kashmir’s Baramulla parliamentary constituency, Mehbooba Mufti said that the authorities were using the same old tactics they used to muzzle the just voices in 1987. She said that the New Delhi-installed IIOJK administration was pressuring officers from specific communities to support BJP’s proxy candidates, fearing a repeat of 1987’s electoral manipulation.
“The head of the administrative affairs in Jammu and Kashmir has summoned officers of a particular community, warning them of dire consequences if they do not support BJP’s proxy candidates in Kashmir.
I fear a 1987-like situation is being repeated”, Mehbooba said.
“Even today, we see people being coerced ahead of elections. They are threatened by a situation reminiscent of 1947,” Mehbooba said. She stressed that today’s youth are voting to express their sufferings, warning that rigging these elections could lead to disastrous outcomes.
She also highlighted the plight of thousands of Kashmiri youth imprisoned outside IIOJK, whose parents struggle to navigate the legal system. “This election is about those youth – to get them freed,” she asserted.
