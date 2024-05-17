Naseem Emphasizes For Disposal Of Hospitals' Waste
Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2024 | 06:29 PM
Adviser to Chief Minister on Climate Change and Environment, Naseem Ur Rehman Mullakhail on Friday said that the appropriate disposal of hazardous and toxic waste from public and private hospitals is among the top priorities of the government
Expressing his views while addressing a meeting regarding the solid waste disposal of public and private hospitals, he said according to the directive of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, a robust campaign would be launched across the province.
In the meeting, Secretary Environment Nadir Rehman and Director General Environment Yasir Bazai presented a report regarding the measures taken during the last six months in that regard.
During the briefing, it was informed that currently eight hospitals have installed solid waste disposal units, out of which only four waste disposal units are functional, which have the capacity to destroy more than 22000 kg of waste.
The report revealed that fines have been imposed on nine hospitals for violation of waste management, notices have been issued to 48 hospitals while the cases of three hospitals are being heard in the Environmental Protection Tribunal Balochistan.
The meeting was informed that currently there are 15 public and 78 private hospitals in Quetta.
On the occasion, Adviser Naseem Ur Rehman Mullakhail directed that proper and appropriate procedures for waste management in hospitals should be ensured.
He emphasised that incinerators should be activated in all hospitals and waste disposal should be regularly monitored in accordance with hygiene standards in hospitals to address the problem on a priority basis.
He said that visits to waste disposal sites should also be conducted and waste transportation of hospitals should be strictly monitored because providing a hygienic environment for the protection of human lives which is one of the Primary responsibilities of the government.
Naseem Ur Rehman Mullakhail has instructed that the officers and personnel of all the districts should be strictly restricted to ensure their presence at the place of posting and in that regard, any kind of negligence will not be tolerated.
