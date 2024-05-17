KP Govt Begins Wheat Procurement From Punjab Farmers
Sumaira FH Published May 17, 2024 | 06:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Friday had begun purchasing wheat from farmers in the Punjab.
According to the Director of the food Department, Yasir Hassan, the procurement of wheat from Punjab farmers started today, and welcome banners had been put up for the farmers from Punjab.
He stated that wheat is being purchased at a rate of Rs 3900 per maund, and by June 30, 286,000 metric tons of wheat would be bought from the farmers of the Punjab.
He further mentioned that the target is to purchase 300,000 metric tons of wheat, and 14,000 metric tons of wheat had already been purchased from local farmers.
