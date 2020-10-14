Pakistani jewelry company to participate in China Import Expo, Shanghai

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) ::A Pakistani jewelry company is set to display its products in the diamond and gems pavilion at the upcoming third China International Import Expo (CIIE) to be held from November 5 to 10 in Shanghai.

Pakistani jewelry company Winza will make the debut of a 10-carat unheated Kashmir sapphire at this year's expo, while Belgian brand Tache will display a 14.37-carat internally-flawless yellow diamond, according to Donghao Lansheng Group, organizer of the diamond and gems pavilion at the expo.

It has announced that the pavilion's exhibition area will be expanded from 10,000 square meters to 20,000 square meters, setting an all-time record in the expo's history.

A total of 189 enterprises from 33 countries and regions will take part in the jewelry exhibition. The exhibitors will promote new ruby, sapphire, emerald, pearl, jade, amber products and other rare treasures at the exhibition, the group said.

The organizers have issued guidelines for overseas exhibitors and participants attending the upcoming third expo.

These inbound travelers must obey a 14-day self-health monitoring prior to their departure for China. Upon their arrival in the country, all of them need to make a health declaration, have their temperature taken, and go through nucleic acid tests. Anyone found with a fever or cough will be sent by ambulance on site to designated hospitals for health screening and treatment.

All such exhibitors and exhibition participants will be subject to a 14-days quarantine at designated hotels, and will undergo nucleic acid tests two more times on the fifth and 12th day, respectively, during their quarantine periods.

Those who test negative and do not show any health problems during the entire procedure will end quarantine and leave to participate in the exhibition, according to the government announcement.

It also said quarantine measures will be carried out on all imported items for the CIIE, and food items from cold chain logistics will be subject to standardized sampling, monitoring and disinfection.

Important guests from overseas, as well as exhibitors and participants from other provinces or municipalities that are at high or medium-risk of spreading the virus will stay at designated hotels during the CIIE. All of them need to report their temperatures on a daily basis, and those who run a fever will not be allowed to enter the exhibition venue.

The government said all local participants at the exhibition must hold a valid negative nucleic acid test report within seven days before entering the exhibition venue. Rigorous cleaning and disinfection will be carried out at the exhibition halls.

All people entering the exhibition areas must wear masks during their entire visit, and the number of people in the exhibition halls will not be allowed to exceed 30 percent of the maximum capacity of the venue.

According to sources, a number of Pakistani companies will participate online in the third edition of the exp in wake of COVID-19.

Last year, over 35 Pakistani entrepreneurs participated in the second expo held in Shanghai and showcased their products including the top textile, leather, sports goods, surgical equipment, home furnishing and other products.

Pakistan had also participated in the first expo where many Pakistani companies displayed their products. Pakistan had been invited to the expo as a guest of honour. This year too, the Chinese authorities expect Pakistan's participation in the forthcoming expo in a big way.