Pakistani Products Attract Visitors At SCO Expo

Faizan Hashmi Published June 20, 2023 | 12:00 AM

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Visitors flocked to the Pakistan National Pavilion at the 2023 SCO International Investment and Trade Expo held in Qingdao, China, where more than 20 Pakistani merchants displayed their goods.

The Permanent Pakistan National Pavilion at the SCODA Pearl International Expo Center, authorized by the Embassy of Pakistan in China and operated by the Pakistan China Center at the SCO Demonstration Area, displays and sells nearly 200 Pakistani specialties, including food (biscuits, spices), tea, wooden crafts, onyx, bedding, hand-woven tapestries, silk scarves, leather bags, and salt lamps, etc.

In addition to displaying and selling Pakistani products on the first floor, the Pakistan Pavilion also undertakes the tasks of China-Pakistan cultural and tourism exchange and serves as an e-commerce platform for Pakistani products. With an area of 512 square meters, the second floor of the pavilion is for livestreaming and e-commerce, China Economic Net (CEN) reported on Monday.

Muhammad Kamil, Managing Director of Pak Link Enterprises, one of the resident merchants of the Pakistan Pavilion, expressed his "100 percent delight" at the platform for promoting Pakistani handicrafts.

"This highly anticipated exhibition has brought us new opportunities for international trade cooperation", he said.

Wang Zihai, Pakistani Honorable Investment Counsellor highlighted that the expo has had a significant positive effect on the promotion of Pakistani products and culture. Besides the significant increase in turnover, an steady stream of visitors keep showing their interests in further understanding all aspects of the country.

"Pakistan shares with SCO and its members deep-rooted historical and cultural links and strong economic and strategic complementaries. By working together, the stakeholders can address issues and lead to innovation and development of new technologies," Wang added that, "holding expos like this will go a long way for B2B cooperation amongst the member states." Coordinator FPCCI Head Office Karachi Sheikh Sultan Rehman underlined that the cooperation among SCO countries would boost not only trade and investment but also tourism and culture. "We call on more Pakistani enterprises to come to the Pakistan National Pavilion to display their products and expand exports", he concluded.

