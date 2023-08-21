Pakistanis in US state of New Jersey hold big parade to mark Independence Day

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2023 ) :Pakistani-Americans living in the U.S. state of New Jersey held a big, colourful parade in the city of Edison on Sunday to mark the 76th anniversary of Pakistan's establishment.

Watched by thousands of people, mostly in national dresses, the annual parade featured floats displaying Pakistani products, music, dance, cultural exhibitions and arts as well as cuisine.

Pakistan's Ambassador to the US, Masood Khan, called on his compatriots to forge unity in their ranks and to keep doing their part in the development of their motherland.

"Keep contributing back to Pakistan, keep investing back in Pakistan," he told them.

"You are a catalyst for moving Pakistan and the United States closer through the people-to-people exchanges", the Pakistani envoy said.

Pakistan, he said, has survived many turbulences and challenges. "It will thrive in the years and decades to come," he told the crowd amid applause.

The Ambassador also strongly condemned attacks on churches in Jaranwala, Pakistan, saying it was part of a conspiracy against the country and its perpetrators would be brought to justice.

Masood Khan also paid tributes to the founder of the Parade, the late Abrar (Sam) Khan, saying, "His spirit lives on." In his remarks, he acknowledged and appreciated the achievements of Assemblywoman, Shama Haider, for being the first Pakistani-American woman to get elected to the New Jersey State Assembly. (Ms. Haider was secretary to the former Pakistan's First Lady, Begum Nusrat Bhutto.) Elected representatives also spoke, extending congratulations on the Independence Day and lauding the contribution of Pakistani diaspora in the progress of New Jersey. They included the Assembly's Speaker, Craig Coughlin, Congressman Frank Pallone and Assmbkyoman Shama Haider.