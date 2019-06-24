UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Paris Court To Hear Case Over 2007 Thai Plane Crash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 08:20 AM

Paris court to hear case over 2007 Thai plane crash

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :The former head of a budget Thai airline goes on trial in Paris on Monday over a deadly 2007 plane crash that killed 90 people, nearly two-thirds of them foreigners.

Filed by the families of the nine French victims along with one survivor, the civil suit says the crash was an "accident waiting to happen".

It raises a string of allegations against the now-defunct airline, running from exhausted pilots to falsified flight logs.

The crash happened on the resort island of Phuket on September 16, 2007, when a One-Two-GO passenger jet carrying 123 passengers and seven crew skidded off the runway and burst into flames while trying to land in driving rain and heavy winds.

The victims' families have accused the airline of trying to cover up a series of failings which led to the crash, with Monday's case levelling a manslaughter charge against One-Two-GO president Udom Tantiprasongchai.

At the time, he admitted the airline had to accept partial responsibility for what was Thailand's worst air disaster in a decade.

But despite an international warrant for his arrest, he has never been detained and has never responded to a judicial summons, meaning he will likely be tried in absentia.

Among the dead were 33 Thai nationals and 57 foreigners, mainly tourists from Britain, Israel and France.

"It's not about money," said Gerard Bembaron, one of the French plaintiffs who lost his brother in the crash.

Related Topics

Accident Dead Thailand Israel Budget France Paris Phuket Money September From

Recent Stories

Breaking: UAE condemns Houthi terrorist attack on ..

6 hours ago

Syrian killed, seven civilians wounded in Houthi t ..

7 hours ago

UAE bags 14 medals at Kazakhstan Jiu-Jitsu Grand P ..

8 hours ago

Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK, US express concern over Ira ..

9 hours ago

UAE, S. Korea advancing cooperation

10 hours ago

Expats&#039; remittances stand at AED38.41 bn in Q ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.