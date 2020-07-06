UrduPoint.com
Pereira Keeps West Brom On Track For Promotion

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 06th July 2020 | 12:00 AM

London, July 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :West Bromwich Albion moved a step closer to the Premier League after Matheus Pereira turned on the style in a 4-2 win over Hull on Sunday.

The Brazilian winger produced three assists at the Hawthorns to ensure Albion remain second in the Championship.

Slaven Bilic's side are five points ahead of third placed Brentford and one point behind leaders Leeds with five games left in the race for automatic promotion.

Charlie Austin opened the scoring in the fourth minute after he poked home on his 31st birthday.

Hull responded 20 minutes later when Kevin Stewart found the net, but Ahmed Hegazi put West Brom back in front after 37 minutes.

Mallik Wilks scored a second equaliser for struggling Hull with a header three minutes into the second half.

Pereira produced a sensational through ball for Kamil Grosicki to score in the 49th minute before they wrapped up the victory with 14 minutes to go.

Grady Diangana cut inside from the right and drilled home off the post before Hegazi was shown a second yellow card in stoppage time.

"The teams who are below us, Brentford, Fulham and Forest are doing well but they are hoping (we lose)," Bilic said.

"We have to cope with the pressure. We wouldn't swap with them and we have to cope with it.

"The pressure will only get bigger. We have to continue being brave and relax in a positive way." QPR inflicted a second straight defeat on Middlesbrough, winning 1-0 to keep Neil Warnock's side in the relegation zone.

After losing at Hull on Thursday, third bottom Middlesbrough were beaten by Jordan Hugill's 32nd-minute effort at the Riverside Stadium.

Hugill endured a difficult loan spell at hometown club Middlesbrough last season and came back to haunt them with a superb effort from 30-yards.

Rhian Brewster and Andre Ayew kept Swansea in the race for a play-off berth with a 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday at the Liberty Stadium.

