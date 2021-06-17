UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Directs Strategy Formulation For Clean Water Supply To Urban Public, Agriculture

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 05:50 PM

PM directs strategy formulation for clean water supply to urban public, agriculture

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to devise a comprehensive strategy on wastewater treatment to ensure supply of clean water to urban population and for agricultural purposes.

Chairing a meeting on the progress on Ravi Urban City and Central business District projects, he stressed the need for installation of wastewater treatment plants, especially in major cities.   The prime minister said in cities like Lahore, the use of modern technology was important to meet the shortage of water for growing population.  The meeting was attended by Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen, Special Assistant Dr Shahbaz Gill, Chairman Naya Pakistan Housing Authority Lt Gen (retd) Anwar Ali Haider, CEO Ravi Urban Development Authority Imran Amin, Vice Chairman Lahore Development Authority S.M. Imran Amin and senior officials.  The prime minister was informed that the development work at Sapphire Bay would be initiated soon after the finalization of the contract next week. The process regarding approval of industrial zone will be completed by June to be followed by construction of the infrastructure, he added.

The educational institutions including Iqra University, University of Management and Technology and ISC will set up their campuses in Ravi City.

Also, Iqra University has shown interest in building a hospital besides its campus.

The meeting was also briefed on the transfer of three water plants by Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA) plants to Ravi City and the use of modern technology for wastewater treatment.

The participants were also updated on the directions issued by Environmental Protection Agency by Judicial Water Commission to expedite the approval process of Ravi Urban City project.

It was highlighted that a quota for local populace had been reserved for jobs under the Ravi City project and around 100,000 households would benefit from the opportunity. Also, the locals will get medical treatment on fifty percent concession.

On Central Business District project, it was informed that the auction process would commence in the first week of July 2021.

A board has already been established for the Central Business District project which was in consultation with Nespak and Frontier Works Organization (FWO) to finalize a design, with the development work, set to begin next week.

Related Topics

Lahore Imran Khan Shortage Prime Minister Technology Business Water Naya Pakistan Progress Ali Haider June July From FWO Jobs Housing

Recent Stories

UAE provides incentives, drafts economic legislati ..

14 minutes ago

â€˜Democracy is under attack,â€™ says Sherry Rehma ..

22 minutes ago

TECNO puts all competitors to dust with the except ..

41 minutes ago

113,513 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

44 minutes ago

Sharjah selected as Guest of Honour at Bologna Chi ..

59 minutes ago

TBHF to convene founders of refugee-focused NGOs p ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.