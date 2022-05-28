UrduPoint.com

PM Stresses Upon Unity To Attain Economic Sovereignty

Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2022 | 01:10 PM

PM stresses upon unity to attain economic sovereignty

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday stressed that they would have to move ahead with the same spirit as manifested on Youm-e-Takbir to attain economic sovereignty and self-dependence.

In a message on the silver jubilee celebration of country's nuclear tests during 1998, the prime minister said the day reminded that for the defence, solidarity and national interests, they would not budge from any sacrifice.

He said the historic day was a clear declaration of 'no compromise over country's sovereignty, and defence'.

He underlined that it was a day to get united for the solidarity of the country as it was the main strength of the nation and expressed his determination that with such unity, hard work and staunch faith, they would turn Pakistan into 'an economic power'.

The prime minister paid tributes to the patriotism of prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif who raised the head of Pakistan among the comity of nations with pride, adding the former prime minister had rejected all the pressures and temptations and made Pakistan, the seventh nuclear world power and the first Islamic country possessing nuclear deterrence.

He also lauded Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, the founder of Pakistan's nuclear programme and also paid rich tributes to all those who had worked during the tenures of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto to Nawaz Sharif for making the defence of the country invincible including scientists, engineers and others.

The prime minister said the armed forces of the country had rendered valuable services for the country's nuclear programme which had been a golden chapter in its history.

He also appreciated Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission that played a vital role in the defence and solidarity of the country, adding that they also remembered Dr Abdul Qadir Khan, (Mohsin e Pakistan) who had spent his whole life serving the country.

The prime minister also expressed his gratitude to Saudi Arabia and other brotherly and friendly countries that had helped Pakistan during the economic sanctions.

The prime minister said the mountains of Chagi still echoed with the same resolve, and Balochistan province still bore distinction with regard to defence of the country.

The prime minister further stressed that the ten-day celebrations should be dedicated for the nation's unity and progress and prosperity of the country.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan Prime Minister World Martyrs Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Dr Abdul Qadir Khan Nuclear Progress Same Saudi Arabia Gold Silver All From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Never took single penny being in power: Shehbaz

Never took single penny being in power: Shehbaz

7 minutes ago
 Youm-e- Takbeer is being observed today with natio ..

Youm-e- Takbeer is being observed today with national zeal

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 May 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th Ma ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 28th May 2022

4 hours ago
 Artemis 1 to Start Return to Launch Pad on June 6 ..

Artemis 1 to Start Return to Launch Pad on June 6 for Full Test Around June 19 - ..

13 hours ago
 NASA Joining US Government Efforts to Probe 'Unide ..

NASA Joining US Government Efforts to Probe 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' - Re ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.