PM To Inaugurate Jalozai Housing Scheme Nowshera, Uplift Projects In Peshawar

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday will visit Nowshera and Peshawar to inaugurate low-cost housing scheme and lay foundation stones of different uplift projects.

According to a press release of PM Office media wing, during his visit to Nowshera, the prime minister will inaugurate Jalozai housing scheme for the low-income group.

While in Peshawar, the prime minister would inaugurate Peshawar-Dara Adamkhel road restoration and upgradation project, besides laying foundation stone of rehabilitation and expansion of Chitral-Boni-Mastooj-Shindour road project.

The prime minister will attend the launching ceremony of newly constructed OPD block at Khyber Teaching Hospital as special guest.

He will also visit a rehabilitated center for physically impaired people at Hayatabad Peshawar.

