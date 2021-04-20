PM wishes Manmohan Singh speedy recovery from Covid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday wished Manmohan Singh, former Indian prime minister, a speedy recovery from Covid 19.

On his twitter handle, the prime minister posted "Wishing ex Indian PM Manmohan Singh a speedy recovery from Covid 19."According to media reports, former Indian prime minister and senior leader of Congress, Singh, 88, was admitted to hospital after tested positive for Covid 19 on Monday.

