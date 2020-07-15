UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PNCA Continues Online Calligraphy Classes

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

PNCA continues online calligraphy classes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Art (PNCA) is continuing its online classes for calligraphy that have been commenced pre-lock down but halted due to the COVID-19.

According to the management, the classes were being conducted in form of videos that were uploaded on PNCA's Facebook and YouTube channels in three sections.

The first section had 7 parts and each part was being posted on the social media sites of the council at 10.00 am daily.

The rest of the sections of the classes were being posted and streamed on the council's YouTube channel every Monday under the supervision of famous calligraphist Shabbir Ahmad Zia.

Online classes aimed at helping the students to rekindle their creative skills who were confined at their homes during lock-down.

Related Topics

Pakistan Social Media Facebook YouTube

Recent Stories

Gold prices go up as 24 Karat gold increases by 40 ..

7 minutes ago

TCL Pakistan Debuts an Expanded Range of QLED TVs ..

38 minutes ago

‘Julphar’ rights issue oversubscribed by 2.3 t ..

41 minutes ago

SC indicts Afgha Iftikhar-ud-Din Mirza for anti-ju ..

51 minutes ago

Dubai Police handles 2.4 million calls in Q2

56 minutes ago

Babar Azam e-meets eight-year-old fan

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.