PNCA continues online calligraphy classes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Art (PNCA) is continuing its online classes for calligraphy that have been commenced pre-lock down but halted due to the COVID-19.

According to the management, the classes were being conducted in form of videos that were uploaded on PNCA's Facebook and YouTube channels in three sections.

The first section had 7 parts and each part was being posted on the social media sites of the council at 10.00 am daily.

The rest of the sections of the classes were being posted and streamed on the council's YouTube channel every Monday under the supervision of famous calligraphist Shabbir Ahmad Zia.

Online classes aimed at helping the students to rekindle their creative skills who were confined at their homes during lock-down.