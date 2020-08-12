UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Point's Lightning Strike Sinks Columbus In Marathon Duel

Sumaira FH 52 seconds ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 09:20 AM

Point's Lightning strike sinks Columbus in marathon duel

Montreal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Brayden Point scored the winner in quintuple overtime as the Tampa Bay Lightning defeated the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Tuesday in the fourth-longest game in Stanley Cup playoff history.

A nail-biting opening duel at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena lasted an incredible six hours and 13 minutes after multiple periods of overtime failed to separate the two teams until Point's winner.

"I don't know how many guys have been in a game that long, but that was something for sure," Point said afterwards.

"It's tiring for sure, but then it gets fun at some point. It was an exciting one for sure. I thought both teams had good chances." The marathon battle was so long it forced the postponement of the Boston Bruins and Carolina Hurricanes' opening first round game, which was due to take place at the arena after the Lightning-Blue Jackets game.

It was the longest game seen in the playoffs since 2000, when the Philadelphia Flyers and Pittsburgh Penguins also went to five periods of overtime.

Blue Jackets goaltender Joonas Korpisalo made 85 saves -- itself a record for a National Hockey League game. Lightning counterpart Andrei Vasilevskiy made 61 saves.

Pierre-Luc Dubois had fired Columbus into the lead after two minutes 39 seconds of the first period on a power play.

Point then levelled after 6:26 of the first before Oliver Bjorkstrand made it 2-1 to Columbus in the second period.

Yanni Gourde then bagged his first goal of the playoffs in the third period to level for Tampa Bay, jabbing the puck under Korpisalo who inadvertently knocked it over the line with his pad.

For long periods of overtime, there was little to choose between the two sides, until Point finally scored the winner that sent the Lightning bench into wild celebrations.

"They're still a bunch of kids," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said. "They compete their asses off and they get damn excited when they score, especially when they score in the fifth overtime." Elsewhere on Tuesday, the Calgary Flames took a 1-0 lead in their Western Conference opening round series with the Dallas stars after a 3-2 win in Game 1.

Dillon Dube scored twice for Calgary in the first period to put the Flames into a commanding 2-0 lead.

But goals from the Stars' Denis Gurianov and Jamie Benn made it 2-2 in the second period before Rasmus Andersson restored Calgary's lead at 3-2.

"You can't lose a series in the first game, so we tried to come out and get momentum our way and build off of it," Dube said.

"I think it was a good battle for us, a good test to be able to shut it down. I think we just need to keep rolling with it."

Related Topics

Hockey Marathon Calgary Toronto Stanley Lead Columbus Pittsburgh Dallas Boston Tampa Philadelphia From Coach

Recent Stories

GCC Chief condemns Turkish threats against UAE

8 hours ago

Youth are nation’s wealth, unlimited energy: Mar ..

12 hours ago

PN Rescue & Relief Operation At Dadu

12 hours ago

Modi&#039;s new 72-hour formula to fight COVID-19 ..

12 hours ago

RIA Novosti Photojournalist Pitalev Likely to Be E ..

8 hours ago

US Air Force Completes Enhancement of Amari Base i ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.