UrduPoint.com

Poland Win Inaugural Olympic Mixed 4x400m Relay

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Sat 31st July 2021 | 06:30 PM



Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2021 ) :Kajetan Duszynski produced a thrilling sprint from 200 metres out to surge from third place to help Poland to the gold medal in the inaugural Olympic mixed 4x400m relay on Saturday.

The quartet of Karol Zalewski, Natalia Kaczmarek, Justyna Swiety-Ersetic and Duszynski clocked 3min 09.

87sec around the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.

The Dominican Republic claimed a surprise silver in 3:10.21, with the US foursome, the pre-race favourites and reigning world champions, taking bronze (3:10.22).

