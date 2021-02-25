UrduPoint.com
Pole Vault Prince Duplantis Soars In Belgrade

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ) :Pole vault world record holder Mondo Duplantis cleared 6.10 metres at an indoor meeting in Belgrade on Wednesday before failing on two attempts to beat his own world mark of 6.18m.

No vaulter other than Duplantis has cleared this height, indoor or outdoor, for seven years.

What is doubly impressive is that he is coming back from a two-week injury lay off and equalled the world best performance of the year on his return.

The 21-year-old American-born Swede cleared 6.10 metres with his first vault, before gamely attempting 6.20m twice but failing on both efforts.

Duplantis knocked French vaulter Renaud Lavillenie of his perch by bettering his 2014 world record of 6.16m last winter with efforts of 6.17 and then 6.18 metres.

Lavillenie and Duplantis will go toe-to-toe in February in France and March in Poland, with the Swede favourite.

