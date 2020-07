Warsaw, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2020 ) :Right-wing Polish President Andrzej Duda has won a new five-year term, beating his liberal europhile rival Rafal Trzaskowski, official results showed on Monday.

With 99.97 percent of ballots counted, the national election commission said Duda had won 51.21 percent against 48.79 percent for Warsaw mayor Trzaskowski.