UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pompeo Demands Russia Free Ill American Accused Of Spying

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 02:00 AM

Pompeo demands Russia free ill American accused of spying

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Saturday demanded that Russia free a former US marine accused of spying in Russia after the man underwent urgent surgery in a Moscow hospital.

Fifty-year-old Paul Whelan had emergency hernia surgery late Thursday after suffering "severe abdominal pain," his brother David Whelan said in a statement Friday.

Paul Whelan, who also holds Canadian, Irish and British citizenship, was detained in Moscow in December 2018 for allegedly receiving state secrets.

He insists he was framed while in Moscow for a friend's wedding when he took a USB drive from an acquaintance, thinking it contained holiday photos.

"It is unacceptable that Paul Whelan has been denied necessary medical treatment until his condition became dire," Pompeo said on Twitter.

"We demand Paul's release.

" Whelan's case is being heard behind closed doors at a Moscow court, ostensibly due to the case involving state secrets.

The US Embassy has described the secret trial as making a "mockery of justice." Prosecutors on Monday asked the judge to sentence Whelan to 18 years in a strict regime penal colony. The judge is to deliver a verdict June 15.

Whelan was returned to prison Friday, where the Russian Foreign Ministry insisted he was receiving "all necessary medical assistance." Whelan's family has complained in the past that he has been mistreated in prison and not received needed care.

Washington has repeatedly denounced his arrest and detention.

The case is one of several sources of US-Russian tension, including differences over the Ukrainian conflict, the war in Syria and the balance of nuclear forces between the two countries.

Related Topics

Syria Moscow Russia Twitter Nuclear Marriage Man David Ireland June December Citizenship 2018 Family All From Court Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Egypt reports 1,367 new coronavirus cases

21 minutes ago

Department of Health provides free COVID-19 testin ..

36 minutes ago

UAE Government: COVID-19 recoveries rise to 17,546 ..

51 minutes ago

Jordan announces four new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

Oman reports 603 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1618 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.