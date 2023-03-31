Pope feeling better, set to leave hospital Saturday

Vatican City, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :Pope Francis is expected to be discharged on Saturday after what will have been three nights of hospital treatment for bronchitis, and will attend Palm Sunday services, the Vatican said Friday.

The 86-year-old has responded well to antibiotics and on Thursday evening shared a pizza with staff looking after him at Rome's Gemelli hospital, spokesman Matteo Bruni said.

On Friday morning, he had breakfast, read some newspapers and did some work in the private papal suite on hospital's 10th floor where he was admitted on Wednesday after complaining of breathing problems.

"His Holiness's return home to Santa Marta (his Vatican home) is expected tomorrow, in the wake of the results of the latest tests this morning," Bruni said.

As a result, Pope Francis was expected to "be present" in St Peter's Square for the celebration of Palm Sunday, which marks the beginning of Holy Week.

His hospitalisation, just weeks after he marked 10 years as head of the worldwide Catholic Church, had sparked widespread concern.

And it had raised questions over the upcoming services for Easter, Christianity's most important holiday.

The Argentine pontiff, who had part of one lung removed as a young man, has suffered increasing health issues in recent years, and it was his second stay in hospital since 2021.

He has repeatedly said he would consider stepping down if his health failed him, following the example of his predecessor Benedict XVI -- but said in February that for now, he had no plans to quit.

cw