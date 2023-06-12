President of republic of Kiribati arrives in Riyadh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :President and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kiribati, Taneti Maamau arrived in Riyadh on Monday. Upon arrival at King Khalid International Airport, he was received by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Eng.

Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khereiji. The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs welcomed the President of Kiribati and his accompanying delegation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.