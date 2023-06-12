UrduPoint.com

President Of Republic Of Kiribati Arrives In Riyadh

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 12, 2023 | 01:10 PM

President of republic of Kiribati arrives in Riyadh

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2023 ) :President and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kiribati, Taneti Maamau arrived in Riyadh on Monday. Upon arrival at King Khalid International Airport, he was received by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Eng.

Waleed bin Abdulkarim Al-Khereiji. The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs welcomed the President of Kiribati and his accompanying delegation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Related Topics

Riyadh Saudi Arabia Kiribati Airport

Recent Stories

Pakistan wants home series ahead of World Cup this ..

Pakistan wants home series ahead of World Cup this year

59 minutes ago
 PM terms arrival of Russian oil cargo as beginning ..

PM terms arrival of Russian oil cargo as beginning of new relationship with Mosc ..

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Jaguars scoop World Padel League title, after beat ..

Jaguars scoop World Padel League title, after beating Panthers 3-1

14 hours ago
 Hirschi podiums in Switzerland, Adam Yates second ..

Hirschi podiums in Switzerland, Adam Yates second on Col de la Croix de Fer

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.