UrduPoint.com

Prince Harry's Past Drug Use At Issue In US Visa Case

Faizan Hashmi Published June 07, 2023 | 09:00 AM

Prince Harry's past drug use at issue in US visa case

Washington, June 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :A conservative US think tank urged a Federal judge on Tuesday to order the release of the immigration records of Britain's Prince Harry, who was awarded a visa despite the admission in his memoir that he had used illegal drugs.

Lawyers for the Washington-based Heritage Foundation are seeking the release of the records from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

"This is obviously a case about Prince Harry," Samuel Dewey, a lawyer for the Heritage Foundation, said at the hearing. "But it's truly about DHS and its compliance to the law." The 38-year-old Harry was not in court -- he was in London's High Court on Tuesday complaining about the "incredibly invasive" media coverage that he has endured from the British press.

The younger son of Britain's King Charles III accuses Mirror Group Newspapers -- publisher of The Mirror, Sunday Mirror and the Sunday People tabloids -- of illegal information gathering, including phone hacking.

Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, an American citizen, moved to the United States in January 2020 after stepping away from their royal duties.

In the complaint being heard here in US District Court, the Heritage Foundation noted that Harry "has publicly admitted to the essential elements of a number of drug offenses in both the United States and abroad.

" "United States law generally renders such a person inadmissible for entry to the United States," the complaint says.

In his book "Spare," Harry admitted to experimenting with drugs including marijuana, cocaine and psychedelics.

In arguing for the release of Harry's immigration file, the Heritage Foundation said there is "widespread public and press interest" in the case.

The Heritage Foundation noted that other celebrities such as the late football star Maradona and the late singer Amy Winehouse had been denied entry into the United States because of past drug use.

In its response, the government said that while there "may be some public interest in the records sought," it is not presently convinced there is a compelling need to release the records.

Two branches of the DHS have previously declined to release the prince's immigration file without his consent.

Visa applicants to the United States are asked about their past drug use and can be barred from entry, although there are exceptions and waivers can be granted.

Judge Carl Nichols gave the DHS until June 13 to come up with a response to the records request.

Related Topics

Hearing Football Drugs Wife London United States Tank Meghan Markle January May June Visa Sunday 2020 Media From Government Court Hacking

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Ministry of Education&# ..

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Ministry of Education&#039;s Scholarship Programme gr ..

9 hours ago
 Manchester City Beats Real Madrid in Brand Value - ..

Manchester City Beats Real Madrid in Brand Value - Consultancy

9 hours ago
 Papal Envoy Concludes Peace Mission to Ukraine - V ..

Papal Envoy Concludes Peace Mission to Ukraine - Vatican

9 hours ago
 Prince Harry laments 'press invasion' in historic ..

Prince Harry laments 'press invasion' in historic court appearance

9 hours ago
 Early completion of under-construction dams impera ..

Early completion of under-construction dams imperative: Minister for Water Resou ..

9 hours ago
 Planning Ministry launches 5Es framework to turnar ..

Planning Ministry launches 5Es framework to turnaround Pakistan

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.