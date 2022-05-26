UrduPoint.com

Privacy Breach: US Hits Twitter With $150 Million Fine

Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Privacy breach: US hits Twitter with $150 million fine

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Twitter agreed to pay $150 million to settle allegations the platform gave advertisers some user information that was supposed to be employed to strengthen account security, US authorities said Wednesday.

The Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice accused Twitter of taking phone numbers or email addresses provided to tighten privacy and then letting advertisers use the details to make money.

"Twitter obtained data from users on the pretext of harnessing it for security purposes but then ended up also using the data to target users with ads," commission chair Lina Khan said in a release.

The personal information that users hand over to tech companies, and how that data gets used, is a front of repeated conflict between regulators and powerful firms like Facebook parent Meta, Twitter and others.

Clashes over privacy have resulted in periodic suits or settlements but critics have long called for a comprehensive updating of US national rules for how people's data is handled online.

In a five-year period ending in 2019, more than 140 million Twitter users gave phone numbers or email addresses to the San Francisco-based service to help secure accounts with two-factor authentication, regulators said.

The security technique involves augmenting passwords with one-time codes sent by text or email messages.

Without telling users, Twitter let advertisers use the personal information to target ads, said the FTC, which worked with federal prosecutors to pursue a case against the tech firm.

"Consumers who share their private information have a right to know if that information is being used to help advertisers target customers," US Attorney Stephanie Hinds said in a release.

Along with agreeing to pay $150 million, Twitter will implement new measures including having its privacy program regular evaluated by an independent assessor, the settlement deal indicated.

"Keeping data secure and respecting privacy is something we take extremely seriously, and we have cooperated with the FTC every step of the way," Twitter chief privacy officer Damien Kieran said in a blog post.

"We have aligned with the agency on operational updates and program enhancements to ensure that people's personal data remains secure and their privacy protected," he added, noting the penalty has already been paid.

The settlement, which will need to be approved by a judge, also requires Twitter to inform all of the people who joined Twitter prior to late 2019 about the deal and options for protecting their privacy.

Related Topics

Facebook Twitter San Money 2019 Post All From Share Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2022

6 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 26th May 2022

11 minutes ago
 Khawaja Muhammad Asif asks PTI leadership to avoid ..

Khawaja Muhammad Asif asks PTI leadership to avoid spreading anarchy

9 hours ago
 Russian Defense Ministry Says ICRC Ceased Deliveri ..

Russian Defense Ministry Says ICRC Ceased Delivering Vital Drugs to Donbas

9 hours ago
 Secretary Health visits several hospitals in South ..

Secretary Health visits several hospitals in South Punjab

9 hours ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz condemns life impriso ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz condemns life imprisonment to Yasin Malik

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.