Protester Killed, Dozens Arrested In Belarus Unrest: Rights Group

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 30 seconds ago Mon 10th August 2020 | 01:10 PM

Protester killed, dozens arrested in Belarus unrest: rights group

Minsk, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ) :A protester was killed and dozens wounded when police in Belarus used stun grenades, rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse demonstrators disputing election results, a prominent rights group said on Monday.

The Viasna Human Rights Centre said the young male protester suffered a traumatic head injury when he was hit by a police vehicle and medics were unable to save him.

Viasna representative Sergey Sys told AFP that more than 300 people had been arrested on Sunday, including more than 150 in the capital Minsk.

"Dozens of people were wounded as a result of clashes with law enforcement agencies. Ten of them were taken to hospitals," he said.

Interior Ministry spokeswoman Olga Chemodanova denied there had been any deaths.

"We have no dead," she told AFP.

