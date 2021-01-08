UrduPoint.com
PSG To Begin Defence Of French Cup Against Second-tier Opponents

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 01:21 AM

PSG to begin defence of French Cup against second-tier opponents

Paris, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2021 ) :Paris Saint-Germain will begin their French Cup defence with an away tie against either Guingamp or Caen, both Ligue 2 sides, after the draw for the last 64 of the delayed tournament was made on Thursday.

The match will be played in the week beginning February 8, one week before Mauricio Pochettino's side are due to face Barcelona in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

Current Ligue 1 leaders Lyon will be at home to a second-division club too, facing either Chateauroux or Ajaccio.

PSG beat Saint-Etienne in last season's final, which was eventually played in July, three months behind schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic that led to the league season being ended prematurely.

The last-64 stage usually takes place in early January but has been postponed because all amateur football has been put on hold due to the pandemic. The format has also been modified to allow amateur sides the chance to play each other once restrictions are lifted.

Selected last-64 ties (matches on February 8, 9 and 10)Dunkerque or Amiens v Metz, Reims v Valenciennes or Chambly, Dijon v Lille, Bordeaux v Toulouse, Brest v Pau or Rodez, Angers v Rennes, Clermont or Grenoble v Monaco, Lyon v Chateauroux or AC Ajaccio, Nimes v Nice, Strasbourg v Montpellier, Nancy or Sochaux v Saint-Etienne, Troyes or Auxerre v Marseille, Lorient v Le Havre or Paris FC, Guingamp or Caen v Paris Saint-Germain, Nantes v Lens

