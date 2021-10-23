UrduPoint.com

Qatar Hopes To Attract 1.2 Million World Cup Visitors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Sat 23rd October 2021 | 06:00 PM

Qatar hopes to attract 1.2 million World Cup visitors

Doha, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Organisers of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar hope to attract 1.2 million tourists to the Gulf country, an official said, hosting them in traditional hotels and "innovative" accommodation.

"We hope that during the World Cup, more than 1.2 million visitors from around the world will attend," Fatma al-Nuaimi, head of communications at the Supreme Committee that is organising the 2022 tournament, told AFP.

"They will not (all) be in the country at the same time, as the event extends over a period of 28 days." Qatar, with a population of approximately 2.75 million, will be the first ever middle East World Cup host nation between November 21 and December 18 next year.

In addition to the hotels already available, Nuaimi said there were other "innovative and temporary" solutions to hosting visitors.

Those include accommodation on cruise liners, hotel apartments, fan villages with an Arabian desert vibe, as well as stays in private homes.

Officials have said 16 floating hotels will also be built, providing around 1,600 rooms in total.

Nuaimi said the "Host a Fan" initiative will give visitors an opportunity to learn about Qatari culture.

"We are a hospitable people, and this will be applied to the World Cup as well," she told AFP.

Qatar had earlier said it expected as many as 1.5 million people to descend on the tiny Gulf nation for the World Cup, and in the months before and after the big event.

Related Topics

World Hotel Qatar Same Middle East November December Event All From Million

Recent Stories

Kohli says Pak vs India is like a regular match fo ..

Kohli says Pak vs India is like a regular match for him

20 seconds ago
 EU hails UAE’s efforts to strengthen human right ..

EU hails UAE’s efforts to strengthen human rights, says country’s UNHRC memb ..

8 minutes ago
 US keen to extend cooperation for PM's Kamyab Jawa ..

US keen to extend cooperation for PM's Kamyab Jawan Programme: Gibilisco

6 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia Announces New Environmental Initiativ ..

Saudi Arabia Announces New Environmental Initiatives to Tackle Climate Change- S ..

6 minutes ago
 China passes law to reduce pressure on children fr ..

China passes law to reduce pressure on children from homework

7 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims two more lives in RWP

COVID-19 claims two more lives in RWP

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.