Qingdao-Faisalabad Sister-cities Ties To Enhance Bilateral Trade: Party Secretary

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :Party Secretary of Qingdao, Lu Zhiyuan has expressed hope that newly established sister-city ties between Qingdao and Faisalabad would give a new impetus to bilateral trade and people-to-people exchanges between Pakistan and Qingdao.

During a meeting with Ambassador of Pakistan, Moin ul Haque during his visit to Qindao, Lu Zhiyuan briefed him about the increasing significance of Qingdao as the regional economic and trade hub.

He highlighted that as China's all-weather strategic cooperative partner, provincial government and private and state-owned enterprises of Qingdao accorded top priority to the deepening of trade and cultural linkages with Pakistan.

During the meeting, both sides held detailed discussions on deepening bilateral cooperation in the fields of investment, trade, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

Thanking Lu Zhiyuan for warm welcome and his kind sentiments for Pakistan, Ambassador Moin congratulated him on his recent appointment as the Party Secretary of Qingdao.

Expressing satisfaction at the growing ties between Pakistan and Qingdao in diverse fields, the Ambassador emphasized identification of new areas of cooperation including blue economy, coastal tourism and media cooperation.

Ambassador Haque is on a two-day official visit to Qingdao to meet with party leadership, local companies and participate in various events being held in connection with 70 years anniversary of China Pakistan diplomatic ties.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Moin met Wang Luming, Chairman of Qingdao People's Congress and exchanged views on matters of mutual interest and also discussed various proposals for deepening bilateral ties in several areas of cooperation.

Welcoming Ambassador's visit to Qingdao, Chairman Wang said that Pakistan and China are all-weather strategic cooperative partners and most trusted friends.

Recalling fondly his visit to Pakistan in 2018, he appreciated Pakistan's ancient history, rich cultural diversity and warmth of the people.

Wang added that provinces and cities of the two countries could play an important role in the further development of bilateral ties for shared benefit and win-win cooperation.

Thanking Wang for his warm sentiments, the Ambassador said that history of Pakistan-China ties was rooted in mutual trust, bilateral understanding and friendly sentiments between the two countries.

He highlighted that 70th anniversary of Pakistan-China bilateral ties has reinforced fraternal ties between Pakistan and China and set a new direction for prosperous future relationship between the two countries.

During the meeting, both sides also agreed to deepen linkages between the legislative institutions of Pakistan and China.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

