Rain Washes Out Opening Session Of Second Ashes Test

Faizan Hashmi 53 seconds ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 06:00 PM

Rain washes out opening session of second Ashes Test

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :Rain prevented play before lunch on the first day of the second Ashes Test between England and Australia at Lord's on Wednesday.

When the match should have been getting underway at 11:00 am (1000 GMT), the square and pitch remained fully covered.

Further rain then meant hopes of any play in the first session soon disappeared, with the prospect of the players taking the field at all on Wednesday increasingly slim.

Ashes-holders Australia lead the five-match series 1-0 after their 251-run win in the first Test at Edgbaston last week.

It is 18 years since Australia last won an Ashes series in England.

In 17 of the last 19 Ashes campaigns, the team that has led 1-0 has won the series.

The exceptions were in 1997 when Australia lost at Edgbaston, but won the six-match series 3-2 and 2005 when England lost at Lord's but won the five-Test series 2-1.

England were set to give a debut to fast bowler Jofra Archer after James Anderson, their all-time leading wicket-taker, was ruled out with a calf injury that meant he bowled just four overs at Edgbaston.

Neither England nor Australia have yet named their teams. They are not required to do so until the toss takes place.

