Rajapaksa Spokesman Claims Victory In Sri Lanka Election
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 09:10 AM
Colombo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Sri Lanka's former wartime defence secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa has won the presidency with a clear majority, his spokesman told AFP on Sunday, a day after the polls.
"We got between 53 to 54 percent (of the vote)," Keheliya Rambukwella said as official results showed the 70-year-old heading to victory in Saturday's fiercely contested election.