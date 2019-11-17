UrduPoint.com
Rajapaksa Spokesman Claims Victory In Sri Lanka Election

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 09:10 AM

Rajapaksa spokesman claims victory in Sri Lanka election

Colombo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2019 ) :Sri Lanka's former wartime defence secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa has won the presidency with a clear majority, his spokesman told AFP on Sunday, a day after the polls.

"We got between 53 to 54 percent (of the vote)," Keheliya Rambukwella said as official results showed the 70-year-old heading to victory in Saturday's fiercely contested election.

