Renowned Artists Zia Mohyeddin, Poet Amjad Islam Amjad Paid Tributes

Sumaira FH Published February 19, 2023 | 07:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2023 ) :Arts Council of Pakistan (ACP) Karachi on Sunday organized a prestigious ceremony in memory of renowned artists Zia Mohyeddin and famous poet Amjad islam Amjad at Jaun Elia Lawn of ACP.

Besides Anwar Maqsood, Iftikhar Arif, Zahra Nigha, Kishwar Naheed, Anwar Shaoor, Azra Mohyeddin, Noor ul Huda Shah, Anbareen Haseeb Anbar, Asghar Nadeem Syed, Ashfaq Hussain, Nasir Abbas Nair, Mazhar Abbas, Javed Siddiqui (online), and Hameed Shahid, the ceremony was also attended by well-known personalities related to science and literature including Wusatullah Khan , Nadeem Zafar Siddiqui, Junaid Zuberi, Ashraf, Akbar Islam and others while Shakeel Khan performed the duties of Moderator.

Anwar Maqsood said that he was with Zia Mohyeddin for fifty-five years and he learned to write from Zahra Appa and learned to speak from Zia Mohyeddin. He said that he learned reading from Zia Sahib that how to read fiction and poetry, to call soft to soft, to call hot to hot, to call problem a problem.

He further said that Zia Mohyeddin would always be remembered for his education and acting.

He also shed light on the life of Amjad Islam Amjad.

