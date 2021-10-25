Restoration of PRC seat in UN has significant, far-reaching importance: Xi Jinping

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday said that the restoration of the lawful seat of the People's Republic of China (PRC) in the United Nations (UN) was a momentous event for the world and the UN, which was of significant and far-reaching importance for both China and the wider world.

The president made the remarks in Beijing at a conference marking the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the PRC's lawful seat in the UN.

He said that the restoration of all the rights of the People's Republic of China in the UN 50 years ago is a victory of the Chinese people and the people from around the world.

The president noted that the restoration came as a result of joint efforts of all peace-loving countries that stood up for justice in the world.

"Today, on this special date, we are here to review the past history and look to the future, and that makes our gathering all the more significant," he added.

Xi Jinping said, "On behalf of the Chinese government and the Chinese people, I wish to express heartfelt gratitude to all countries that co-sponsored and supported UN General Assembly Resolution 2758, and to pay high tribute to all countries and people that stand on the side of justice." For these 50 years, he said, the Chinese people had demonstrated an untiring spirit and kept in the right direction of China's development amidst changing circumstances, thus writing an epic chapter in the development of China and humanity.

Building on achievements in national construction and development since the founding of New China, the president said, the Chinese people had started the new historical era of reform and opening-up, and successfully initiated and developed socialism with Chinese characteristics.

"We have continued to unleash and develop productivity and raise living standards, and achieved a historic breakthrough of leaping from a country with relatively low productivity to the second-largest economy in the world. Through much hard work, the Chinese people have attained the goal of fully building a moderately prosperous society on the vast land of China, and won the battle against poverty, thus securing a historic success in eradicating absolute poverty," he added.

The president said that China had now embarked on a new journey toward fully building a modern socialist country and opened up bright prospects for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Xi Jinping said, the Chinese people are peace-loving people and know well the value of peace and stability.

"We have unswervingly followed an independent foreign policy of peace, stood firm for fairness and justice, and resolutely opposed hegemony and power politics. The Chinese people are a strong supporter of other developing countries in their just struggle to safeguard sovereignty, security and development interests," he added.

The Chinese people, he said, are committed to achieving common development.

The president said, "From the Tazara Railway to the Belt and Road Initiative, we have done what we could to help other developing countries, and have offered the world new opportunities through our own development." During the trying times of the COVID-19 pandemic, China has been active in sharing COVID response experience with the world, and has sent large quantities of supplies, vaccines and medicines to other countries, and deeply engaged in science-based cooperation on COVID-19 origins tracing, all in a sincere and proactive effort to contribute to humanity's final victory over the pandemic.

The president said, China had faithfully fulfilled its responsibility and mission as a permanent member of the UN Security Council, stayed true to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and upheld the central role of the United Nations in international affairs.

China, he said, has stood actively for the political settlement of disputes through peaceful means.

It has sent over 50,000 peacekeepers to UN peacekeeping operations and is now the second-largest financial contributor to both the United Nations and UN peacekeeping operations.

China had been among the first countries to meet the UN Millennium Development Goals, he said adding it had taken the lead in implementing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, accounting for over 70 percent of global poverty reduction.

The president said, China had acted by the spirit of the UN Charter and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, and earnestly applied the universality of human rights in the Chinese context.

He added, "It has blazed a path of human rights development that is consistent with the trend of the times and carries distinct Chinese features, thus making a major contribution to human rights progress in China and the international human rights cause." Xi Jinping said, "Peace and development are our common cause, equity and justice our common aspiration, and democracy and freedom our common pursuit." He said, 'We should jointly promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, and work together to build an open, inclusive, clean and beautiful world that enjoys lasting peace, universal security, and common prosperity." The president said that the international community was confronted by regional disputes as well as global issues such as terrorism, climate change, cybersecurity, and biosecurity.

"Only with more inclusive global governance, more effective multilateral mechanisms, and more active regional cooperation, can these issues be addressed effectively", he added.

The president urged the world to encourage green recovery, green production, and green consumption, promote a civilized and healthy lifestyle, foster harmony between man and nature.

"We should resolutely uphold the authority and standing of the United Nations, and work together to practice true multilateralism," he added.