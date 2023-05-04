UrduPoint.com

Road Mishap Claims 11 Lives In Central India

Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2023 | 02:00 PM

Road mishap claims 11 lives in central India

NEW DELHI, May 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) --:Eleven people, including five women and two children, were killed and another was seriously injured in a road accident in India's central state of Chhattisgarh on the night intervening Wednesday and Thursday, a local police official said.

"Eleven people died and one child (was) seriously injured after a truck and a car collided near Jagatra area in Balod district. The injured child has been referred to a hospital in state capital Raipur," Balod Superintendent of Police Jitendra Kumar Yadav told Xinhua over phone.

The road crash occurred when the victims travelling in the car were returning home after attending a wedding in the neighbouring district. Their car collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction, Yadav said.

