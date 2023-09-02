Rugby World Cup - Pool B Romania factfile

Bucharest, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :ROMANIA Population: 19 million Capital: Bucharest Registered players: 6,520 (World Rugby) Coach: Eugen Apjok World Rugby ranking: 19 (Aug 28, 2023) World Cup past record: 1987: Pool stage 1991: Pool stage 1995: Pool stage 1999: Pool stage 2003: Pool stage 2007: Pool stage 2011: Pool stage 2015: Pool stage Pool matches (all times GMT) Ireland v Romania, September 9 (1330), Bordeaux; South Africa v Romania, September 17 (1300), Bordeaux; Scotland v Romania, September 30 (1900), Lille; Tonga v Romania (1545), October 8, Lille Squad: Backs: Gabriel Rupanu (SCM USV Timisoara), Florin Surugiu (CSA Steaua), Alin Conache (SCM USV Timisoara), Gabriel Pop (CS Dinamo), Lama Sioeli (CSA Steaua), Tudor Boldor (CS Dinamo), Nicolas Onutu (CS Vienne/FRA), Marius Simionescu (SCM USV Timisoara), Taliauli Sikuea (CSM Stiinta Baia Mare), Taylor Gontineac (Rouen Normandie/FRA), Jason Tomane (CSM Stiinta Baia Mare), Tangimana Fonovai (CSA Steaua), Tevita Manumua (SCM USV Timisoara), Hinckley Vaovasa (CSA Steaua) Forwards: Alexandru Savin (CSA Steaua), Gheorghe Gajion (Stade Montois/FRA), Thomas Cretu (Stade Francais/FRA), Alexandru Gordas (CS Dinamo), Costel Burtila (Hyeres Carqueiranne La Crau/FRA), Iulian Hartig (Bassin d'Arcachon/FRA), Ovidiu Cojocaru (CS Dinamo), Robert Irimescu (CSM Stiinta Baia Mare), Florin Bardasu (CSA Steaua), Adrian Motoc (Biarritz/FRA), Marius Iftimiciuc (Carcassonne/FRA), Stefan Iancu (CSM Stiinta Baia Mare), Cristi Chirica (capt, CS Dinamo), Andre Gorin (Hyeres Carqueiranne La Crau/FRA), Vlad Neculau (SCM USV Timisoara), Dragos Ser (CSA Steaua), Cristi Boboc (CSA Steaua), Florian Rosu (CSM Stiinta Baia Mare), Damian Stratila (CSA Steaua) Player to watch: Cristi Chirica.

Romania may struggle to win ball which makes back-row forward Chirica such an important cog in the wheel. The 26-year-old, who is playing in his first World Cup, plays third-division rugby in France for Hyeres Carqueiranne La Crau. He will need to fire if Romania are to avoid being the whipping boys of Pool B.

Aim for the tournament: At least one win in the group - that's what Alin Petrache, president of the Romanian Rugby Federation, has set his players as a target. This despite the last-minute withdrawal of three players, including back rower Mihai Macovei, the team's top scorer and a veteran of the 2011 and 2015 World Cups. He has torn his left calf muscle and been replaced by Andre Gorin. The 'Oaks' will, however, be able to count on Tonga-born Taliauli Sikuea, Lama Sioeli and Tevita Manumua who have all been naturalized.