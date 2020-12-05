RugbyU: Tri Nations At A Glance
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 05:10 PM
Sydney, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Tri Nations at a glance after Australia and Argentina drew in the tournament's sixth and final match in Sydney on Saturday: At Bankwest Stadium, Sydney Australia 16 Argentina 16 Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, points scored, points conceded, bonus points, total) New Zealand 4 2 0 2 118 54 3 11 Argentina 4 1 2 1 56 84 0 8 Australia 4 1 2 1 60 96 0 8 Point allocation: 4 - win, 2 - draw, 1 - losing by seven points or less or scoring at least three tries more than opponents Played on October 31 At ANZ Stadium, Sydney New Zealand 43 Australia 5 Played on November 7 At Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane Australia 24 New Zealand 22 Played on November 14 At Bankwest Stadium, Sydney Argentina 25 New Zealand 15 Played on November 21 At McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle Australia 15 Argentina 15 Played on November 29 At McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle New Zealand 38 Argentina 0 Note: Usually known as the Rugby Championship, this year's tournament has been rebranded Tri Nations after South Africa pulled out due to coronavirus issues.