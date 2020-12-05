UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RugbyU: Tri Nations At A Glance

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 05:10 PM

RugbyU: Tri Nations at a glance

Sydney, Dec 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Tri Nations at a glance after Australia and Argentina drew in the tournament's sixth and final match in Sydney on Saturday: At Bankwest Stadium, Sydney Australia 16 Argentina 16 Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, points scored, points conceded, bonus points, total) New Zealand 4 2 0 2 118 54 3 11 Argentina 4 1 2 1 56 84 0 8 Australia 4 1 2 1 60 96 0 8 Point allocation: 4 - win, 2 - draw, 1 - losing by seven points or less or scoring at least three tries more than opponents Played on October 31 At ANZ Stadium, Sydney New Zealand 43 Australia 5 Played on November 7 At Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane Australia 24 New Zealand 22 Played on November 14 At Bankwest Stadium, Sydney Argentina 25 New Zealand 15 Played on November 21 At McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle Australia 15 Argentina 15 Played on November 29 At McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle New Zealand 38 Argentina 0 Note: Usually known as the Rugby Championship, this year's tournament has been rebranded Tri Nations after South Africa pulled out due to coronavirus issues.

Related Topics

Australia Newcastle Brisbane Sydney Argentina South Africa October November New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Bahrain says it won't allow imports from Israeli s ..

12 minutes ago

RTA exhibits artificial intelligence initiatives a ..

16 minutes ago

PTI to organize programmes on 'Sindhi Cultural Day ..

1 minute ago

Process for recruitment of cops in progress: IGP

1 minute ago

61% calls received on 15 helpline proved hoax last ..

1 minute ago

Abu Dhabi Ports announces completion of Delma Port ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.