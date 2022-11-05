Russia detains suspect over deadly bar inferno

Moscow, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Russian police Saturday detained a man suspected to have caused a huge fire overnight at a bar in the city of Kostroma that killed at least 15 people.

Fire fighters fought through the early hours to put out the blaze at the popular Poligon bar in the city around 300 kilometres (180 miles) northeast of Moscow.

Russian agencies earlier reported that the fire could have started after a drunk man fired a "flare gun" on the dance floor.

"Police officers identified and detained the suspect (behind) unlawful acts in an entertainment establishment in the city of Kostroma, which resulted in a fire and the death of people," Russian police said in a statement.

"He has now been handed over to investigative authorities," it added, without providing any further details.

Russia's Investigative Committee opened a criminal case of "causing death by negligence".

State television showed images of the bar -- housed in a single-storey logistical centre -- engulfed in flames.

Authorities said the fire started at around 2:00 am local time and was put out at around 7:30 am.

Governor Sergei Sitnikov earlier said 13 people were killed, but emergency services then said the remains of two other people were found.

"Two more bodies were recovered. This means the number of victims is now 15," the TASS news agency quoted law enforcement sources as saying.

Around 250 people were evacuated from the building when it caught fire, authorities said earlier.