Russia recognises Taliban 'efforts' to stabilise Afghanistan

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday recognised Taliban "efforts" to try and stabilise the situation in volatile Afghanistan as Moscow hosted the Islamic regime for international talks.

"A new administration is in power now," Lavrov told the gathering. "We note their efforts to stabilize the military and political situation and set up work of the state apparatus."