Russia Reports 15,700 COVID-19 Cases In Single Day

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 21st October 2020 | 05:10 PM

Russia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Russia registered 15,700 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, slightly down from the all-time high of 16,319 reported a day earlier, the country's COVID-19 response center said Wednesday.

Russia's cumulative number of coronavirus cases has grown to 1,447,335, including 24,952 deaths and 1,096,560 recoveries, the center said in a statement.

Moscow has seen a spike in COVID-19 infections, tallying 4,389 new cases over the past day, bringing the city's total to 377,017.

Along with many other European countries, Russia has been witnessing a steep growth in COVID-19 cases over the past weeks, after many restrictions were lifted and social gatherings were seen during the summer.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

