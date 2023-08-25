Open Menu

Russia Says Thwarted Missile Strike In Kaluga, Drones Destroyed Off Crimea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 25, 2023 | 08:20 AM

Russia says thwarted missile strike in Kaluga, drones destroyed off Crimea

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :Air defences thwarted a Ukrainian missile attack in the Kaluga region southwest of Moscow and several drones were destroyed off Crimea, Russian authorities said Friday, with no reports of damage or casualties.

A missile sent by Kyiv "was detected and destroyed by air defence systems over the territory of Kaluga region," Moscow's defence ministry said in a statement.

Kaluga borders the Moscow region, which has recently been targeted almost daily by drone attacks according to Russian authorities.

Airspace above Moscow's Vnukovo and Domodedovo airports was closed, the TASS news agency reported Friday, citing aviation services and without specifying why.

"Several UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) were destroyed over the sea in the area of Cape Khersones" in Crimea, Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Moscow-installed governor of Sevastopol wrote on Telegram.

The cape is located in the southwest of the Crimea peninsula near Sevastopol, which is home to Russia's Black Sea fleet.

Emergency services reported no damage to civilian infrastructure, Razvozhayev said, adding: "All forces and services are in a state of combat readiness." Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014, has been targeted by Kyiv throughout Moscow's Ukraine offensive but has come under more intense, increased attacks in recent weeks.

Kyiv has repeatedly said it plans to take Crimea back.

On Thursday, Ukraine said its forces had flown the country's flag in Russian-annexed Crimea during a "special operation" to mark its second wartime Independence Day.

